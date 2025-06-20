The Charli XCX Converse Sneakers Come With A Little Key

Should we do a little key? Should we have a little line? Maybe with the new Brat Chuck Taylors? That's right. Apparently there's a new Brat collaboration with Converse, for whom Charli XCX has been a brand ambassador over the past year.

Last weekend Charli appeared at the Converse pop-up at London’s LIDO festival to unveil the kicks, which some fans received and got autographed. A reseller promptly listed an unreleased pair (for $750), so photos of the Party Girl trainers have been circulating. The images detail that the shoes are all-black with some pre-distressing on the sides. A patch on one side references the “bumpin' that” hit “365” and the bottoms read “PARTY” on the right foot and “GIRL” on the left. Included are a "Brat" key and a lock. So you can meet in the bathroom or lock it, lock it, unlock it.

It's not too shocking that this collaboration would drop over a year after Brat was released. Last year, Turnstile collaborated on Chuck 70s that referenced their 2021 breakout album Glow On. Converse's website states that Converse X Charli XCX is coming soon.

Check out some photos here.