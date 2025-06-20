Skip to Content
Machine Gun Kelly Finally Confirms Bob Dylan Collab, Celestial Seed’s Name

3:14 PM EDT on June 20, 2025

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 09: mgk attends the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

|Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

We have a couple sagas to deal with in this post. First: the saga that is Machine Gun Kelly's unlikely bromance with Bob Dylan. What started with Dylan unexplainedly posting footage of MGK to Instagram in February led to the two men seemingly meeting in May. In June, when MGK announced his new album lost americana, it sure sounded like Bob Dylan narrating the trailer.

In a visit to the Today show today, MGK confirmed that, yes, that really was Dylan's voice. When asked how he obtained the legendary singer-songwriter's services, MGK cracked multiple jokes. "A magician never reveals his secrets," he replied at first, before continuing, "Uh, pure desperation. Just knocking on his door relentlessly. Not going away." Ultimately he concluded that Dylan, a "pioneer," must see something in him.

As for the other saga, that'd be Saga Blade, MGK's newborn daughter with ex-girlfriend Megan Fox. Due to the phrasing in his initial Instagram post about the baby, some people thought her name was Celestial Seed. Instead, they chose Saga, as he explained, in reference to the couple's journey toward parenthood, which involved at least one miscarriage for Fox. MGK says the name refers to "the five years of, kind of her culmination of coming, disappearing, coming back again, disappearing, coming back again. It's just, she is an epic story." In a callback to MGK's Norwegian heritage, the name is also a reference to Sága, the Norse god of prophecy and storytelling.

You can see Machine Gun Kelly explain these things below.

@mgk x Bob Dylan is the duo we have all been waiting for! sponsored by Citi

“Megan’s a great mom." ? Machine Gun Kelly gave TODAY an inside scoop on his newborn daughter’s name and motherhood for actress Megan Fox during his performance on the Citi Concert Series. Sponsored by Citi.

