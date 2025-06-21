Babyshambles Guitarist Patrick Walden Dead At 46

Patrick Walden, the guitarist of the British rock group Babyshambles, has died. The news was shared on the band's social media account, and the cause of death has not been disclosed. He was 46.

"It is with deep regret and sadness that we share the news of Patrick Walden’s death," the statement — signed by Pete Doherty, Mick Whitnall, Drew McConnell, and Adam Ficek — reads. "We feel very fortunate to have known/loved and worked with him and we kindly ask for respect and privacy during these difficult times."

Patrick Walden was born on October 5, 1978 in London. He played in bands like Fluid, the Six Cold Thousand, and the White Sport before joining Babyshambles, which was formed by Pete Doherty after he was banned from the Libertines because of his substance abuse. Walden co-wrote many of the songs with Doherty including their hit "Fuck Forever." Walden said his unique guitar playing took influence from J Mascis, Thurston Moore, and Jimi Hendrix. He left Babyshambles in 2006 but would continue showing up to perform at random gigs throughout the years.

Last year, Babyshambles performed together for the first time in a decade as a surprise at one of Doherty's solo shows but Walden wasn't there. Doherty teased a reunion tour for the 20th anniversary of their debut album Down In Albion. He told NME: