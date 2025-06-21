Watch Dua Lipa Bring Out Charli XCX And Jamiroquai At Wembley Stadium Shows

Dua Lipa sold out two shows at London’s Wembley Stadium. The pop star has been surprising her tour audiences with covers of artists from the cities and countries she's singing in, like AC/DC and Natalie Imbruglia in Australia and Lorde and Crowded House in New Zealand. For the first night she brought out the English acid jazz and funk group Jamiroquai for the 1996 hit “Virtual Insanity,” and for the second she was joined by the British brat Charli XCX for "360."

The first night, the group's frontman Jay Kay joined the singer for the performance, and Lipa called him “a massive trailblazer for British music." About headlining the sold-out 70,000-cap venue, she told the crowd, "This is such a massive, massive milestone for me. I've had a lump in my throat from the moment this show started.”

She also sang the 2017 track "Hotter Than Hell" for the first time in almost six years. “This is the song that got me signed, and it’s the song that started everything. With weather like this, there’s only one song I could do,” she said.

The second night, Charli and Lipa sang the beloved Brat track to an excited crowd. Lipa was sort of a part of the Brat remix album; she did a voice note on the reworked version of “Talk Talk.” At the end of last year, Lipa told Billboard about Charli, “I love her so much and she’s always been a really good friend of mine and been so supportive from day one. She deserves all the flowers. She’s worked her arse off, and it’s so beautiful to see her get the recognition she deserves. She’s really stuck to her guns and allowed herself to be creative in her own way, and it’s paid off. That’s the best thing that can ever happen to an artist. She’s so deserving of every moment.”

Watch footage from both nights below.