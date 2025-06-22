KATSEYE Do “Gnarly” Dance With Vivian Wilson, Get Slimed At Kids’ Choice Awards

It's a really, really terrible time to be a young transgender person in the United States right now. We've heard a lot of firsthand accounts of the current administration's anti-trans policies from 21-year-old leftist social media personality Vivian Wilson, whose coming-out a trans woman in 2020 seemingly put the nail in the coffin of her fraught relationship with her estranged father Elon Musk. Thankfully, amid all that bullshit, it looks like Wilson's still been able to have quite a bit of fun lately: She landed the cover of Teen Vogue earlier this year, recently ticked off her longtime bucket list item of doing drag, and now she's out here posting with the very popular "global girl group" KATSEYE.

The LA-based KATSEYE aren't a proper "K-pop" group, per se, but they formed through Dream Academy, a competition reality show produced as a joint venture between Geffen Records and the Korean entertainment company Hybe Co. A few months ago KATSEYE shared the hyperpop-informed "Gnarly," which was written by Alice Longyu Gao and has a lyrical connection to Musk in its mention of Tesla in the beginning. It’s KATSEYE's first Hot 100 hit. The group followed that up with the single "Gabriela," which has a Charli XCX co-writing credit and a video starring Jessica Alba. Naturally, each of those songs have a viral dance to go along with them, and on Saturday KATSEYE posted TikToks of Wilson doing that choreography with them. In one of the clips, KATSEYE echo the “Gabriela” video by pretending to beat up Wilson in dramatic slo-mo, but it does not look like she has been "killed by the woke mind virus" as her father once infamously claimed.

On Saturday night KATSEYE did the "Gnarly" dance at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards and were subsequently slimed. Machine Gun Kelly also performed and got slimed while wearing a t-shirt with his new album title. Jack Black and host Tyla got slimed too.

Meanwhile ex-Disney star Sabrina Carpenter accepted her three Kids' Choice Awards (including one for the PG-13 “Taste”) remotely and said she will continue to make clean versions of her songs.

Maybe Wilson can host next year's show. See some videos below.



https://www.instagram.com/reel/DLL0Pbzh3Dt/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading