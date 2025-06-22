Nitzer Ebb Will Relaunch Tour Without Late Frontman, Release Final Recordings

Earlier this month Douglas McCarthy, vocalist and founding member of the English electronic band Nitzer Ebb, died at 58. The group had some tour dates planned through the rest of the year and into 2026, though it was still up in the air whether or not McCarthy would make those shows, ad he'd been diagnosed with cirrhosis of the liver last year. Today, the surviving members of Nitzer Ebb have confirmed that -- save for their scheduled appearance at Eastside Festival next month, which they've pulled out of -- they'll continue the rest of their tour dates as planned, with McCarthy's role filled by fellow founding member Vaughan "Bon" Harris.

Furthermore, Nitzer Ebb wrote that they had been in the studio working on new music when McCarthy died, and they plan on releasing that music "in due course."Assuming it's a proper studio album, it'll be their first since 2010's Industrial Complex. The band's full statement reads:

Dear NE Friends, Fans, and Family-

As you may have heard by now, we have withdrawn from our upcoming festival appearance at Eastside in light of recent events as we feel that it is too soon to do so.

However, the remaining shows booked through the end of this year and into 2026 will go on as advertised. At the time of booking, these shows were confirmed on the provision that Douglas may have not been able to appear; whilst having Bon on lead vocals. We feel that it is the right path to honour these commitments and go forward with these shows. NITZER EBB will never be the same without Douglas -- that is a given.

At numerous times over recent years, Bon has stepped forward to perform vocals and lead the show. All of these shows have been very well received and enjoyed by the vast majority of the audiences in attendance.

We are aware that some long-time Ebbheads may feel that they cannot continue their journey without Douglas-and we completely understand and respect that. We sincerely hope you will hold those memories dear and cherish them always.

Those of us involved with NITZER EBB wish to pay tribute to Douglas's memory at the remaining performances. Our aim is to ensure the music and spirit of NITZER EBB endure for existing fans and future generations alike, for as long as we believe we are genuinely upholding the band's original spirit, energy, and intention.

In the period previous to Doug's passing, we had been in the studio working on new material and we look forward to releasing this new material in due course.

We are deeply grateful for your support over the many years. And we truly hope to catch you at upcoming shows to celebrate everything that brought NITZER EBB into being, and everything we still represent!