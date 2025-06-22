Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

Jay-Z Names Beyoncé As His Favorite Collaborator, Joins Her Onstage For The First Time In Seven Years

5:36 PM EDT on June 22, 2025

Jay-Z doesn't give very many interviews these days, nor does he make a ton of live appearances with his wife Beyoncé. But I guess something's in the air: At Fanatics Fest in New York City on Friday, kid sports journalist Elijah Bloom got to asked Jay-Z who his favorite collaborator was. "Beyoncé," the doting husband responded. "She's the best. She's amazing. She's an incredible songwriter and an incredible performer." To drive his point home, he came onstage with Bey during her third Paris show of the Cowboy Carter Tour tonight, their first time sharing the stage in seven years. Together, the couple did their songs "Crazy In Love" and "Drunk In Love," and, naturally, Jay did "N***** In Paris." (He's gonna rap to three songs and three songs only.)

Elsewhere at Fanatics Fest -- which looks like it's just a big social media and sports conference that rappers also attend? -- the Rizzler (days after interviewing Queens Of The Stone Age) interviewed DJ Khaled while wearing a DJ Khaled costume, and people like social media comedian Druski and Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill tried to do their best backflips. (Us here at Stereogum have some thoughts on backflips, too.) See Jay-Z perform with Beyoncé and check out those Fanatics Fest clips below.
https://www.instagram.com/reel/DLIVP3MMIyJ/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading


https://www.instagram.com/reel/DLIboVLMAeb/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading
https://www.instagram.com/reel/DLLrRxyM_w6/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
News

San Francisco Club Bottom Of The Hill Is Closing

January 3, 2026
News

Morrissey Sets First Concert Cancellations Of 2026

January 3, 2026
News

Billy Joel Performs For The First Time Since Brain Disorder Diagnosis, Joining Tribute Band In Wellington, FL

January 3, 2026
News

Counterparts Frontman Calls Out Suspected AI-Generated Metalcore Act Broken Avenue

January 2, 2026
News

Parannoul – “연말 다짐 (New Year’s Resolutions)”

January 2, 2026
News

Drake Hit With Third Lawsuit Over Stake, Accused Of Using Gambling Funds To Inflate Music Streams

January 2, 2026