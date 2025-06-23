Watch Alex G Give “Afterlife” Its Live Debut With A Fiddler At Surprise Delaware County Historical Society Show

Indie bands Snoozer, Fib, and Puddled played a benefit for the Delaware County Historical Society Saturday at the suburban Philadelphia venue the Mill at Rockdale. The flyer promised "a very cool extra special secret guest," which turned out to be none other than Alex Giannascoli.

Alex G is ramping up to the July release of Headlights, his first album for major label RCA. In his surprise appearance Saturday, he performed solo save for his partner, violinist Molly Germer, who accompanied him on the live debut of Headlights lead single "Afterlife." He also played "Poison Root" for the first time since 2019.

Below, check out footage of the "Afterlife" debut as well as a video of the full set.