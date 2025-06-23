Watch Young Thug Make His Live Return With Travis Scott, T.I., & Ken Carson Cameos At Summer Smash

Last year, Young Thug was finally freed from jail after he accepted a plea in his incredibly long RICO trial. Thug will now face a 15-year probation, but he's back to the business of making music and, now, performing. Earlier this year the Chicago rap festival Summer Smash announced that Thug would make his post-jail live return as the headliner of the festival's final night. On Sunday night, Young Thug played that live show -- his first performance since his 2022 arrest, and his first time doing more than a few tracks since Governors Ball in 2021.

Young Thug pointedly opened last night's set with his YSL track "Take It To Trial." He did a number of his biggest songs, and his set included guest appearances from Travis Scott, T.I., and Ken Carson. Carson guested on a new track that's reportedly called "R.I.P Scuti," presumably from Thug's upcoming comeback album Uy Scuti. Thug also stagedove at one point. It doesn't necessarily come off as the smoothest live performance, but it's still a real occasion. Below, check out a bunch of videos of Thug's set, as well as the setlist, via Setlist.fm.

TRAVIS SCOTT PERFORMS FE!N AT YOUNG THUG’S SUMMER SMASH SET‼️ pic.twitter.com/QCSbL9mSvE — Tervis Scoot (@tervisscoot) June 23, 2025

YOUNG THUG

KEN CARSON NEW SONG

(UY SCUTI) pic.twitter.com/0DWl0vmiMV — Kurrco (@Kurrco) June 23, 2025

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DLOq3lFuEV_/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

SETLIST:

01 "Take It To Trial"

02 "Slatty"

03 "Out West" (JackBoys song)

04 "Surf"

05 "Ski"

06 "Light It Up" (First live performance since 2019)

07 "Sup Mate"

08 "Jumped Out The Window"

09 "Digits"

10 "Just How It Is"

11 "Killed Before"

12 "Droppin Jewels"

13 "Family Don't Matter"

14 "Jonesboro" (Live debut)

15 "Lifestyle"

16 "Hot" (with Travis Scott)

17 "Fein" (Travis Scott song)

18 "About The Money" (with T.I.)

19 "Bad Bad Bad"

20 "Way 2 Sexy" (Drake song)

21 "Relationship"

22 "R.I.P Scuti" (with Ken Carson) (New song)

23 "The London"

24 "Oh U Went" (Live debut)

25 "Dum, Dumb, And Dumber" (Lil Baby song) (Live debut)

26 "Money On Money" (Live debut)