New Music

Wet Leg – "davina mccall"

12:09 PM EDT on June 23, 2025

Alice Backham

In a couple of weeks Wet Leg will share their sophomore album moisturizer. The UK rockers have been fueling the anticipation with a handful of intimate shows, where they've been unveiling new songs like “catch these fists,” "CPR," and "davina mccall." Today Wet Leg have shared the studio version of "davina mccall," named after the Big Brother host, along with its accompanying music video.

Wet Leg vocalist Rhian Teasdale has mentioned before that some of the songwriting on moisturizer came about after finding herself in a new and unexpected romantic relationship. The soft and sweet "davina mccall" is billed as "a song about pure, unadulterated devotion," which Teasdale evokes by likening herself to McCall: "I’ll be your Davina/ I’m coming to get you/ Fetch you from the station/ Never gonna let you go/ It’s that kinda love." Bolstered by Hester Chambers' steady guitar groove, it mimics that feeling when the new-relationship butterflies fade and you can relax together at last.

Chris Hopewell directed the awesome "davina mccall" video, which depicts the members of Wet Leg as adorable stop-motion clay characters on a mission. Check it out below.

moisturizer is out 7/11 via Domino.

