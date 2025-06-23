Cardi B Finally Announces Second Album Am I The Drama?

A lot has happened since Invasion Of Privacy. Beyond all the global events and news we've collectively endured since 2018, Cardi B got married, filed for divorce at least once, got into some legal kerfuffles, and had three kids. Though she's notched a few hits in the interim, the Grammy-winning Invasion Of Privacy remains Cardi's sole studio album -- but not for much longer. Today, after seven years, the rapper has announced her sophomore album Am I The Drama?, coming in September. That's the artwork above.

Cardi B teased the announcement on social media Sunday with a dramatic trailer where she alludes to some of that drama, saying in a voiceover: "I learned power is not given -- it's taken. I'm shedding feathers and no more tears. I'm not back, I'm beyond. I'm not your villain, I'm your karma. The time is here. The time is now." Watch that below.

Cardi hasn't released the tracklist for Am I The Drama? yet, but we do know it'll include "Outside," her ex-dissing single from last week. According to Spotify, 2021's "Up" and her 2020 Megan Thee Stallion collab "WAP" will also be on there. Before "Outside," Cardi's previous solo single was last year’s “Enough (Miami).”

AM I THE DRAMA? ?‍⬛ My new album is out September 19th! Preorder NOW at https://t.co/0U5tXAGZes pic.twitter.com/fmtozDoyVj — Cardi B (@iamcardib) June 23, 2025

Am I The Drama? is out 9/19 via Atlantic.