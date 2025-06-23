Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

Cardi B Finally Announces Second Album Am I The Drama?

3:16 PM EDT on June 23, 2025

A lot has happened since Invasion Of Privacy. Beyond all the global events and news we've collectively endured since 2018, Cardi B got married, filed for divorce at least once, got into some legal kerfuffles, and had three kids. Though she's notched a few hits in the interim, the Grammy-winning Invasion Of Privacy remains Cardi's sole studio album -- but not for much longer. Today, after seven years, the rapper has announced her sophomore album Am I The Drama?, coming in September. That's the artwork above.

Cardi B teased the announcement on social media Sunday with a dramatic trailer where she alludes to some of that drama, saying in a voiceover: "I learned power is not given -- it's taken. I'm shedding feathers and no more tears. I'm not back, I'm beyond. I'm not your villain, I'm your karma. The time is here. The time is now." Watch that below.

Cardi hasn't released the tracklist for Am I The Drama? yet, but we do know it'll include "Outside," her ex-dissing single from last week. According to Spotify, 2021's "Up" and her 2020 Megan Thee Stallion collab "WAP" will also be on there. Before "Outside," Cardi's previous solo single was last year’s “Enough (Miami).

Am I The Drama? is out 9/19 via Atlantic.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
News

San Francisco Club Bottom Of The Hill Is Closing

January 3, 2026
News

Morrissey Sets First Concert Cancellations Of 2026

January 3, 2026
News

Billy Joel Performs For The First Time Since Brain Disorder Diagnosis, Joining Tribute Band In Wellington, FL

January 3, 2026
News

Counterparts Frontman Calls Out Suspected AI-Generated Metalcore Act Broken Avenue

January 2, 2026
News

Parannoul – “연말 다짐 (New Year’s Resolutions)”

January 2, 2026
News

Drake Hit With Third Lawsuit Over Stake, Accused Of Using Gambling Funds To Inflate Music Streams

January 2, 2026