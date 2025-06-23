Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

Watch Kurt Vile Bring Out The War On Drugs’ Adam Granduciel On “The Hunchback” In LA

11:32 AM EDT on June 23, 2025

Kurt Vile and the War On Drugs leader Adam Granduciel are kindred spirits who share a long history. Granduciel and Vile formed the War On Drugs together in 2005. Pretty soon afterward, Vile left to focus on his solo career, but he and Granduciel kept working together. Granduciel played on a bunch of Vile's records, and he was one of Vile's Violators for a while. They've obviously played together many times over the years, and they got back together onstage at the Hollywood Palladium on Friday night.

At Kurt Vile's Palladium show, Adam Granduciel came out to join him for "The Hunchback," the title track of Vile's 2009 EP. Granduciel played on the original track, and he also produced it. As far as we can tell, it was the first time that those two have performed together since Granduciel left the Violators. Vile introduced Granduciel as "our bestie." Check out some fan footage below.

Kim Gordon was there, too.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
News

San Francisco Club Bottom Of The Hill Is Closing

January 3, 2026
News

Morrissey Sets First Concert Cancellations Of 2026

January 3, 2026
News

Billy Joel Performs For The First Time Since Brain Disorder Diagnosis, Joining Tribute Band In Wellington, FL

January 3, 2026
News

Counterparts Frontman Calls Out Suspected AI-Generated Metalcore Act Broken Avenue

January 2, 2026
News

Parannoul – “연말 다짐 (New Year’s Resolutions)”

January 2, 2026
News

Drake Hit With Third Lawsuit Over Stake, Accused Of Using Gambling Funds To Inflate Music Streams

January 2, 2026