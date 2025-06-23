Watch Kurt Vile Bring Out The War On Drugs’ Adam Granduciel On “The Hunchback” In LA

Kurt Vile and the War On Drugs leader Adam Granduciel are kindred spirits who share a long history. Granduciel and Vile formed the War On Drugs together in 2005. Pretty soon afterward, Vile left to focus on his solo career, but he and Granduciel kept working together. Granduciel played on a bunch of Vile's records, and he was one of Vile's Violators for a while. They've obviously played together many times over the years, and they got back together onstage at the Hollywood Palladium on Friday night.

At Kurt Vile's Palladium show, Adam Granduciel came out to join him for "The Hunchback," the title track of Vile's 2009 EP. Granduciel played on the original track, and he also produced it. As far as we can tell, it was the first time that those two have performed together since Granduciel left the Violators. Vile introduced Granduciel as "our bestie." Check out some fan footage below.

Kim Gordon was there, too.