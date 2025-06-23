Skip to Content
Superchunk – “No Hope”

11:54 AM EDT on June 23, 2025

Alex Cox

A few weeks back we got the welcome news that a new Superchunk album is about to drop. Songs In The Key Of Yikes is coming in August, and its lead single "Is It Making You Feel Something" found the indie rock veterans in fighting form. "No Hope," the new single out today, gets directly to the point, with Mac McCaughan repeatedly singing, "No hope! No hope!" He has quite a catchy and uplifting way of singing it, though.

Per McCaughan, "The last…10 (?) years have given us plenty of material for crushing nights and endless days, and this rollercoaster is only going down at the moment, but here we are singing." Hear "No Hope" below.

Songs In The Key Of Yikes is out 8/22 on Merge.

