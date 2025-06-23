Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

After Third Cancelation In Five Years, Bonnaroo Hints At Possible Different Weekend For 2026

7:43 PM EDT on June 23, 2025

Earlier this month Bonnaroo was canceled due to severe weather, which was the third cancelation in five years. The four-day music festival only had one successful day, and therefore was only offering 75% refunds. Backlash prompted them to then offer 100% refunds, and now it looks like they're considering changing when Bonnaroo happens.

The festival had been slated for June 12 to 15 in Manchester, Tennessee. On social media they shared a survey with questions like, "Would you attend Bonnaroo if it was a few weeks later in the summer?" and "Would you attend Bonnaroo if it was in late September/early October?"

This year's festival was canceled due to sever weather, like in 2021. In 2020 it was canceled with every other festival due to COVID-19. All this news comes shortly after the death of Bonnaroo co-founder Jonathan Mayers earlier this month. So it's definitely a new era for one of America's biggest and most celebrated fests.
https://www.instagram.com/p/DLQTQBuutTs/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading
https://www.instagram.com/p/DLIxXWjvlQN/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
News

Judge Rejects Royel Otis Member’s Attempt To Unmask Redditors

January 4, 2026
News

San Francisco Club Bottom Of The Hill Is Closing

January 3, 2026
News

Morrissey Sets First Concert Cancellations Of 2026

January 3, 2026
News

Billy Joel Performs For The First Time Since Brain Disorder Diagnosis, Joining Tribute Band In Wellington, FL

January 3, 2026
News

Counterparts Frontman Calls Out Suspected AI-Generated Metalcore Act Broken Avenue

January 2, 2026
News

Parannoul – “연말 다짐 (New Year’s Resolutions)”

January 2, 2026