After Third Cancelation In Five Years, Bonnaroo Hints At Possible Different Weekend For 2026

Earlier this month Bonnaroo was canceled due to severe weather, which was the third cancelation in five years. The four-day music festival only had one successful day, and therefore was only offering 75% refunds. Backlash prompted them to then offer 100% refunds, and now it looks like they're considering changing when Bonnaroo happens.

The festival had been slated for June 12 to 15 in Manchester, Tennessee. On social media they shared a survey with questions like, "Would you attend Bonnaroo if it was a few weeks later in the summer?" and "Would you attend Bonnaroo if it was in late September/early October?"

This year's festival was canceled due to sever weather, like in 2021. In 2020 it was canceled with every other festival due to COVID-19. All this news comes shortly after the death of Bonnaroo co-founder Jonathan Mayers earlier this month. So it's definitely a new era for one of America's biggest and most celebrated fests.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DLQTQBuutTs/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

https://www.instagram.com/p/DLIxXWjvlQN/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading