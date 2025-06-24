The World Is A Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid To Die Announce New Album Dreams Of Being Dust: Hear “Se Sufre Pero Se Goza”

The World Is A Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid To Die have always been an intense, dramatic band, and it looks like they're moving in even more intense and dramatic directions. In the past year, the long-running Connecticut ensemble has released the grandiose, severe singles "Auguries Of Guilt" and "Beware The Centrist." Those songs will both appear on TWIABP's upcoming album Dreams Of Being Dust, their follow-up to 2021's Illusory Walls. The band's cover of Ceremony's hardcore classic "Kersed" will not be on the album, but I'd like to imagine that the song's spirit will help animate the work anyway.

TWIABP frontman Chris Teti co-produced Dreams Of Being Dust with their Illusory Walls collaborator Greg Thomas, a member of heavier bands like Misery Signals and END. Both "Auguries Of Guilt" and "Beware The Centrist" show TWIABP moving in heavier directions, and the same is true of new single "Se Sufre Pero Se Goza." It's a frantic post-hardcore attack with whiplash riffage, deep atmosphere, and vocals that toggle back and forth between singing and screaming. The title is Spanish for "You Suffer But You Enjoy," and it could describe what's going to happen to you in the pit during this song. It's a real thrill to hear TWIABP getting this forceful and furious. Here's what singer David F. Bello says about the enw song:

My dad died. Anthony's mom died. The world is a beautiful place, but life fucking sucks a lot of the time. Writing songs and playing them help us deal with the worst moments, so maybe they can do that for you. If you're at a hospital or a funeral any time soon, this song is for you. We hope our songs can carve out some minutes of pleasure for you along the way. "We suffer, but we enjoy."

And here's what Chris Teti says about the album:

One of the first bands I bonded with Steve about was Snapcase, but that was in 2011 when we were this light indie, post-rock-leaning band. But with this fifth album, we just said "Fuck it." We’ve done the post-rock thing for multiple albums, and that’s totally cool, but I feel that live it was shifting a little more aggressive already, and I never want to settle.

Below, check out "Se Sufre Pero Se Goza" and the Dreams Of Being Dust tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Dimmed Sun"

02 "Se Sufre Pero Se Goza"

03 "No Pilgrim"

04 "Beware The Centrist"

05 "Oubliette"

06 "Captagon"

07 "Dissolving"

08 "Reject All And Submit"

09 "December 4th, 2024"

10 "Auguries of Guilt"

11 "For Those Who Will Outlive Us"

Dreams Of Being Dust is out 8/22 on Epitaph.