Mac DeMarco Announces New Album Guitar: Hear “Home”

Mac DeMarco albums tend to be big swings. DeMarco's wooziest, most low-key jams are the kinds of things that seem to register with kids online; TikTok gifted him with his first Hot 100 hit a couple of years ago. But DeMarco's recent albums tend to be the kinds of deep, conceptual works that can't be consumed so casually. In 2023, for instance, DeMarco released the instrumental LP Five Easy Hot Dogs and followed it with the 199-track surprise album One Wayne G. He's had a string of one-off collaborations since then, and now he's coming back with Guitar, a new full-length that he recorded entirely by himself at home.

Mac DeMarco brought in David Ives to master his upcoming LP Guitar, but he did everything else on his own. DeMarco wrote and recorded everything on Guitar, and he did the whole thing at his Los Angeles house in November 2024. He also went to Canada to mix the LP, shot the cover art on a tripod, and filmed his own music videos. In a press release, DeMarco says, "I think Guitar is as close to a true representation of where Iʼm at in my life today as I can manage to put to paper. Iʼm happy to share this music and look forward to playing these songs as many places as Iʼm able."

The lead single from Guitar is a soft, twinkly meditation called "Home," and it's all about the relationship that DeMarco has to his birthplace in British Columbia. It's a short song, but it's long enough to evoke a real bittersweet longing for something that you can't always have. To make the video, DeMarco brought his camera onto a canoe and filmed himself near his mother's house. A bunch of Canadian geese make cameos.

In addition to the new album, Mac DeMarco is also announcing some heavy touring plans that'll take him all over the world in the months ahead. In his journeys, he'll be joined by a bunch of openers -- Mock Media, Tex Crick, Daryl Johns, Vicky Farewell -- who are signed to his record label, which is called Mac's Record Label. Below, check out the "Home" video, the Guitar tracklist, and DeMarco's touring itinerary.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Shining"

02 "Sweeter"

03 "Phantom"

04 "Nightmare

05 "Terror"

06 "Rock And Roll"

07 "Home"

08 "Nothing At All"

09 "Punishment"

10 "Knockin"

11 "Holy"

12 "Rooster"

TOUR DATES:

8/29 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre *+

8/30-31 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre +^

9/04 - Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall ^

9/05 - Baltimore, MD @ The Lyric ^

9/07-08 - New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall +^

9/09 - Boston, MA @ Roadrunner +

9/19 - Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre *+

9/20 - Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre ^+

9/22 - Forest Grove, OR @ Grand Lodge ^

9/23 - Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre ^

9/24 - Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre ^

9/25 - Olympia, WA @ Capitol Theater: Olympia Film Society ^

9/27 - Petaluma, CA @ The Phoenix Theater =

9/28 - Petaluma, CA @ The Phoenix Theater *

9/29 - Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl *

10/21 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso ^

10/22 - Rotterdam, Netherlands @ Maassilo ^

10/25 - Paris, France @ Salle Pleyel ^

10/27 - Prague, Czech Republic @ Lucerna Velky Sal ^

10/28 - Hamburg, Germany @ Docks ^

10/30 - Copenhagen, Denmark @ VEGA ^

10/31 - Stockholm, Sweden @ Fallan ^

11/01 - Oslo, Norway @ Sentrum Scene ^

11/03 - Berlin, Germany @ Columbiahalle ^

11/04 - Cologne, Germany @ Carlswerk &

11/05 - Brussels, Belgium @ Cirque Royal &

11/08 - Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy &

11/09 - Brighton, UK @ Brighton Dome &

11/10 - London, UK @ Eventim Apollo ^&

11/12 - Cambridge, UK @ Corn Exchange &

11/13 - Bristol, UK @ The Prospect Building &

11/14-15 - Manchester, UK @ Aviva Studios &

11/17-18 - Dublin, Ireland @ National Stadium &

12/02-03 - Halifax, NS @ Light House &

12/04 - Moncton, NB @ Tide & Boar &

12/06 - Québec City, QC @ Palais Montcalm &

12/07 - Montreal, QC @ MTelus &

12/08-09 - Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall &

12/12-13 - Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theatre *

12/15 - Saskatoon, SK @ TCU Place *

12/16 - Edmonton, AB @ Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium *

12/17 - Calgary, AB @ Mac Hall *

12/19 - Victoria, BC @ Royal Theatre *

2/16 - Fukuoka, Japan @ DRUM Be-1

2/17 - Osaka, Japan @ Umeda Club Quattro

2/19 - Kyoto, Japan @ TakuTaku

2/20 - Nagoya, Japan @ Nagoya Club Quattro

2/21 - Tokyo, Japan @ Kanda Square Hall

3/06 - Hong Kong @ Kitty Woo Stadium, Tung Po

5/01 - Las Vegas, NV @ A-LOT at AREA15

5/02 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

5/03 - Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

5/05 - La Vista, NE @ The Astro

5/06 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

5/07 - Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed (Fairgrounds)

5/08 - Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

5/09 - Cleveland, OH @ The Agora

5/11 - Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

5/12 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

5/13 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

5/16 - Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater

5/18 - Dallas, TX @ Longhorn Ballroom

5/19 - Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion

5/21 - Santa Fe, NM @ The Bridge at Santa Fe Brewing

5/22 - Tucson, AZ @ Linda Ronstadt Music Hall

5/23 - San Diego, CA @ Humphrey's Concerts by the Bay

* with Vicky Farewell

+ with Daryl Johns

^ with Mock Media

& with Tex Crick

Guitar is out 8/22 on Mac's Record Label.