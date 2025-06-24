Sprints Announce New Album All That Is Over: Hear “Descartes”

Dublin post-punkers Sprints were a Stereogum Band To Watch in 2023. Their full-length debut Letter To Self came out on the first new music Friday of 2024, and it ripped. Since then, the band has been through a lot. They've toured tirelessly, and bandleader Karla Chubb has had to deal with some disgraceful bullshit from audiences. They've had a lineup change. Last year, they released the one-off single "Feast." Now, just a year and a half after that first album, they're ready to announce another one.

This fall, Sprints will release their sophomore LP All That Is Over, written and recorded while the band was still running all over the place on their first album cycle. In a press release, Karla Chubb says, "There was just so much happening and so much to process. I was going through a big breakup with my partner who I’d been with for eight years, Colm had left the band, we’d really progressed into being professional musicians, and I was at the start of a new relationship. But then you’d look outside, and it’s like the world has never been uglier. I was writing every day because there was so much going on."

Lead single "Descartes" is a feverish slasher that's apparently inspired by a line -- "Vanity is the curse of our culture" -- from Rachel Cusk's novel Outline. Karla Chubb says, "A lot of the negativity you see in the world is rooted in vanity and the ego that your beliefs or identity are more important than somebody else’s. 'Descartes' explores the idea that writing for me is not just a tool to make music but a tool to process the world." In the Niamh Bryson-directed video, the band rocks out in what appears to be a mansion. Sprints have a bunch more live shows coming up on the other side of the Atlantic, including a Paris gig with Bloc Party and a few dates with Fontaines D.C. Below, check out the "Descartes" video, the All That Is Over tracklist, and their tour dates.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Abandon"

02 "To The Bone"

03 "Descartes"

04 "Need"

05 "Beg"

06 "Rage"

07 "Something’s Gonna Happen"

08 "Pieces"

09 "Better"

10 "Coming Alive"

11 "Desire"

TOUR DATES:

6/29 - Shepton Mallet, UK @ Glastonbury

7/03 - Paris, France @ Paris Philharmonie #

7/04 - Amersfoort, Netherlands @ Wilde Weide

7/11 - Cheltenham, UK @ 2000trees

7/17 - Dour, Belgium @ Dour Festival

7/18 - Herk-de-Stad, Belgium @ Rock Herk

7/19 - Cuxhaven, Germany @ Deichbrand

7/25 - Suffolk, UK @ Latitude

7/26 - Huddersfield, UK @ The Parish

7/27 - Thirsk, UK @ Deer Shed

8/04 - Leipzig, Germany @ Parkbühne @

8/05 - Berlin, Germany @ Zitadelle Spandau @

8/14 - Charleville Mezieres, France @ Cabaret Vert

8/15 - Rotondes, Luxembourg @ Congés Annulés

8/19 - Bonn, Germany @ Kunst!Rasen @

8/20 - Stuttgart, Germany @ Freilichtbühne Killesberg @

8/21 - Freiluftarena, Austria @ Graz - Freiluftarena @

8/22 - Portsmouth, UK @ Victorious Festival

10/17 - Saint Brieuc, France @ Carnavalorock Festival

10/18 - Le Havre, France @ Ouest Park Festival

10/19 - Joué-lès-Tours, France @ Le Temps Machine

10/21 - Nimes, France @ Paloma

10/22 - Lyon, France @ Marché Gare

10/23 - Etagnières VD, Switzerland @ Croc the Rock Festival

11/02 - Belfast, Northern Ireland @ Empire

11/06 - Glasgow, UK @ SWG3

11/07 - Leeds, UK @ Leeds Beckett Student Union

11/08 - Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

11/10 - Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK @ Newcastle University Student Union (NUSU)

11/11 - Sheffield, UK @ The Fondry

11/12 - Nottingham, UK @ Rock City

11/15 - Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy Bristol

11/18 - Oxford, UK @ O2 Academy 1 Oxford

11/20 - Dublin, Ireland @ Vicar Street

3/10 – Tourcoing, France @ Grand Mix

3/11 – Brussels, Belgium @ Botanique

3/12 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Melkweg

3/17 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Loppen

3/20 – Warsaw, Poland @ Voodoo

3/21 – Prague, Czech Republic @ Akropolis

3/24 – Zürich, Switzerland @ Bogen F

3/25 – Milan, Italy @ Arci Bellezza

3/28 – Paris, France @ Cabaret Sauvage

# w/ Bloc Party

@ w/ Fontaines D.C

All That Is Over is out 9/26 on Sub Pop.