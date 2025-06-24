Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Bill Orcutt, Steve Shelley, & Ethan Miller Announce Debut As Orcutt Shelley Miller: Hear “A Star Is Born”

10:52 AM EDT on June 24, 2025

Among its three members, the brand new supergroup Orcutt Shelley Miller includes a whole lot of avant-rock experience and salt-and-pepper wizard-beard action. Of the three people in the band, chances are you're most familiar with Steve Shelley, the most modestly bearded of them. For many years, Shelley played drums for Sonic Youth, and he reunited with his former bandmates Thurston Moore and Lee Randaldo onstage in New York last year. Bill Orcutt used to be in Harry Pussy, and now he makes his own way-out solo music. A few months ago, his Bill Orcutt Guitar Quartet released their album HausLive 4, and we interviewed him. Ethan Miller is a member of Comets On Fire, and he leads the band Howlin Rain. Now, Orcutt, Shelley, and Miller are making music together in a new power trio that they've chosen to call Orcutt Shelley Miller.

Later this year, Orcutt Shelley Miller will release their self-titled debut album and head out on a brief American tour. The record only has five tracks, so it stands to reason that they will be long. "A Star Is Born," their LP's opening track, doesn't have anything obvious to do with Lady Gaga or Barbra Streisand. It's a six-minute instrumental psych-rock jam that stares off into infinity and really gives Orcutt room to fire off his blazing, fuzzed-out guitar theatrics. Below, check out "A Star Is Born," the Orcutt Shelley Miller tracklist, and the band's touring plans.

TRACKLIST:
01 "A Star Is Born"
02 "An LA Funeral"
03 "Unsafe At Any Speed"
04 "Four-Door Charger"
05 "A Long Island Wedding"

TOUR DATES:
9/03 - Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriets
9/04 - Los Angeles, CA @ Barnsdall Theatre
9/05 - Santa Cruz, CA @ Crepe Place
9/06 - Oakland, CA @ Thee Stork Club
9/10 - Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern
9/11 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
11/4 - Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom
11/5 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brendas
11/6 - Kingston, NY @ Tubbys
11/7 - Brooklyn, NY @ Union Pool
11/8 - Washington, DC @ Comet Ping Pong

Orcutt Shelley Miller is out 9/5 on Silver Current.

Rachel Lipsitz

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

R.E.M.’s Peter Buck Joins The Icicle Works’ Ian McNabb On “So. Central Rain” Cover

January 3, 2026
New Music

Peter Gabriel Announces New Album o\i: Hear “Been Undone”

January 3, 2026
New Music

IAN SWEET – “Semi-Charmed Life” (Third Eye Blind Cover)

January 3, 2026
News

Parannoul – “연말 다짐 (New Year’s Resolutions)”

January 2, 2026
New Music

The Smashing Pumpkins Join Yungblud On “Zombie” Rework

January 2, 2026
New Music

Wristwatch’s Tightly Wound Garage Punk LP III Hits Hard

January 1, 2026