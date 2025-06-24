Bill Orcutt, Steve Shelley, & Ethan Miller Announce Debut As Orcutt Shelley Miller: Hear “A Star Is Born”

Among its three members, the brand new supergroup Orcutt Shelley Miller includes a whole lot of avant-rock experience and salt-and-pepper wizard-beard action. Of the three people in the band, chances are you're most familiar with Steve Shelley, the most modestly bearded of them. For many years, Shelley played drums for Sonic Youth, and he reunited with his former bandmates Thurston Moore and Lee Randaldo onstage in New York last year. Bill Orcutt used to be in Harry Pussy, and now he makes his own way-out solo music. A few months ago, his Bill Orcutt Guitar Quartet released their album HausLive 4, and we interviewed him. Ethan Miller is a member of Comets On Fire, and he leads the band Howlin Rain. Now, Orcutt, Shelley, and Miller are making music together in a new power trio that they've chosen to call Orcutt Shelley Miller.

Later this year, Orcutt Shelley Miller will release their self-titled debut album and head out on a brief American tour. The record only has five tracks, so it stands to reason that they will be long. "A Star Is Born," their LP's opening track, doesn't have anything obvious to do with Lady Gaga or Barbra Streisand. It's a six-minute instrumental psych-rock jam that stares off into infinity and really gives Orcutt room to fire off his blazing, fuzzed-out guitar theatrics. Below, check out "A Star Is Born," the Orcutt Shelley Miller tracklist, and the band's touring plans.

TRACKLIST:

01 "A Star Is Born"

02 "An LA Funeral"

03 "Unsafe At Any Speed"

04 "Four-Door Charger"

05 "A Long Island Wedding"

TOUR DATES:

9/03 - Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriets

9/04 - Los Angeles, CA @ Barnsdall Theatre

9/05 - Santa Cruz, CA @ Crepe Place

9/06 - Oakland, CA @ Thee Stork Club

9/10 - Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern

9/11 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

11/4 - Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom

11/5 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brendas

11/6 - Kingston, NY @ Tubbys

11/7 - Brooklyn, NY @ Union Pool

11/8 - Washington, DC @ Comet Ping Pong

Orcutt Shelley Miller is out 9/5 on Silver Current.