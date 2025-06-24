Cut Copy Announce New Album Moments: Hear “When This Is Over”

Melbourne's Cut Copy made some of the most immediate, likable dance-rock anthems of the '00s and '10s, and they aren't done yet. Back in April, Cut Copy dropped "Solid" and "A Decade Long Sunset," their first new tracks in five years. As it turns out, "Solid" was the first taste of a brand new Cut Copy album. Moments, the band's follow-up to 2020's Freeze, Melt, arrives later this summer. Today, the band drops the warm, bloopy new jam "When This Is Over," which features a full-on children's choir. The kids come from Candlebark School, in the Australian town of Romsey, and Architecture In Helsinki's James Cecil recorded their vocals. Here's what Cut Copy leader Dan Whitford has to say about the band's new album and single:

Since our last album release, five years have passed. In that time, I had a child, people around me fell in and out of relationships, the world went through a global pandemic, and there has been a myriad of social and political upheaval. So I guess there’s been a fair bit on my mind, and for me making this album has been a way of processing it all. Stylistically, everyone in the band loved the sonic palette of the last album. It felt clean, modern, and emotive, but still like Cut Copy. We tried to keep that modern approach but turn it into something more energetic, psychedelic, and euphoric -- seeing how that approach could evolve and work on a dance floor, not just an ambient context… Dance music is about connecting with one another, after all. Euphoria bubbles away under the surface in most of the songs, and I think that’s the Cut Copy DNA shining through... "When This Is Over" is one of those songs that instantly felt special as soon as it came into being. We had talked for years about the idea of making a song featuring a children's choir, and after writing the first half of the song in my studio on synths and a drum machine, I drove from Melbourne into the country to a primary school where a friend was a music teacher and spent a day recording a choir idea that became the basis of the second half of the song. Suddenly with the addition of the children’s voices, the song had gone from a sketch into something magical. The song is about a relationship that has started to unravel, but also a bit more globally about trying to find empathy when parties are facing in seemingly opposite directions. Over the course of the song, the mood progresses from conflict to a sort of truce-like resolution. As humans, sometimes it's hard to find common ground when hurt runs deep, but as the song says, "we’re more the same than you’ll ever know."

Cut Copy will tour North America this fall, so you might get a chance to sing along to "Lights & Music" and "Hearts On Fire" again. Below, check out "When This Is Over," the Moments tracklist, and the band's tour dates.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Solid"

02 "Belong To You"

03 "Still See Love"

04 "When This Is Over"

05 "Children Of Fairlight"

06 "Moments"

07 "Gravity"

08 "More Alive"

09 "Find A Place Among The Stars"

TOUR DATES:

9/11 - Melbourne, Australia @ Forum

9/12 - Sydney, Australia @ The Barracks Precinct (Night At The Barracks)

9/13 - Brisbane, Australia @ Roma S (Night At The Parkland)

10/05 - Pambula Beach, Australia @ Wanderer Festival (DJ Set)

11/10 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox

11/11 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

11/13 - San Francisco, CA @ The Recency Ballroom

11/14 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Bellwether

11/16 - Mexico City, Mexico @ Corona Capital

11/18 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

11/19 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

11/20 - Buffalo, NY @ Electric City

11/21 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

11/22 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre

11/23 - Chicago, IL @ Ramova Theater

11/25 - Miami, FL @ ZeyZey (Zaku Stage)

Moments is out 9/5 on Cutters.