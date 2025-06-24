Skip to Content
Folk Bitch Trio – “Moth Song”

2:54 PM EDT on June 24, 2025

Copper Taylor-Bogaars

"Cathode Ray" and "The Actor," the dual lead singles from Folk Bitch Trio's debut album Now Would Be A Good Time, were alternately soothing and striking folk-rock gems — but as a sucker for the Staves, of course I'd say that. The Melbourne group scales its sound even farther back on the album's latest single, "Moth Song." Out today, the sparse, violin-laced ballad is billed as the centerpiece of the new LP. According to Gracie Sinclair, it's about "being so spun out by everything that you feel like you’re delusional and hallucinating crazy things." Watch the band's self-directed video below.

Now Would Be A Good Time is out 7/25 on Jagjaguwar. Pre-order it here.

