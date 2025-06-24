Billie Joe Armstrong Halts Green Day Show To Tell Off Fan With Water Gun

The concert etiquette crisis continues. This is a new one: An audience member at Germany’s Hurricane Festival over the weekend was shooting Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong with a water gun throughout the performance. The frontman halted "Jesus Of Suburbia" to shout at the perpetrator.

The incident took place on Sunday (June 22). Footage shows Armstrong taking his guitar off to move closer to the unknown offender and threaten from the stage, "I’ll beat your ass," among other things, all inaudible because concerts are famously loud and he was not saying this into the mic. He also seemed to say, “Do you understand me?”

To be fair, though, fans at Woodstock in the '90s were straight-up slinging mud at bands. When this happened to Green Day, bassist and occasional vocalist Mike Dirnt sarcastically encouraged them: “We suggest that you throw mud! That’s fun!” (The sarcasm didn't translate.) Still: How does one get a water gun past security? Does the festival sell water guns? No more of this, please.