Watch Olivia Rodrigo Cover Fontaines D.C. In Dublin

Who doesn't love Fontaines D.C.? The Irish post-punks might be one of the biggest and most universally beloved rock acts we've got around these days. They publicly feuded with Oasis, had a music video starring Barry Keoghan, were covered by Porter Robinson, featured on the latest Hinds record, and are friends with Little Mix's Jade. It looks like another pop star is a fan of them, too: Olivia Rodrigo, who covered their Skinty Fia track "I Love You" in the group's hometown of Dublin tonight.

The 2022 song is one of their most popular, and it fits the singer perfectly since she's known for her anthems about troubled romance. This one's more vulnerable than her own material and she delivers it at Marlay Park with equal elegance and edge.

"Lately I’ve been obsessed with this band Fontaines D.C.," Rodrigo said to the crowd "I’ve been playing this song alone in my room for fun and I was wondering if it’d be cool if I played it for you guys."

Earlier this month she also sang the Talking Heads' “Burning Down The House” with David Byrne. Watch her live rendition of "I Love You" below.