Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

Watch Olivia Rodrigo Cover Fontaines D.C. In Dublin

7:06 PM EDT on June 24, 2025

LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 17: Olivia Rodrigo performs at The O2 Arena on May 17, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Nicky J Sims/Getty Images for Live Nation)

|Nicky J Sims/Getty Images

Who doesn't love Fontaines D.C.? The Irish post-punks might be one of the biggest and most universally beloved rock acts we've got around these days. They publicly feuded with Oasis, had a music video starring Barry Keoghan, were covered by Porter Robinson, featured on the latest Hinds record, and are friends with Little Mix's Jade. It looks like another pop star is a fan of them, too: Olivia Rodrigo, who covered their Skinty Fia track "I Love You" in the group's hometown of Dublin tonight.

The 2022 song is one of their most popular, and it fits the singer perfectly since she's known for her anthems about troubled romance. This one's more vulnerable than her own material and she delivers it at Marlay Park with equal elegance and edge.

"Lately I’ve been obsessed with this band Fontaines D.C.," Rodrigo said to the crowd "I’ve been playing this song alone in my room for fun and I was wondering if it’d be cool if I played it for you guys."

Earlier this month she also sang the Talking Heads' “Burning Down The House” with David Byrne. Watch her live rendition of "I Love You" below.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
News

Watch Winona Ryder Star In A$AP Rocky’s “Punk Rocky” Video

January 5, 2026
News

Björk Calls For Greenland Independence Amid More Trump Threats

January 5, 2026
News

Katie Crutchfield, Allison Crutchfield, & D’Arcy Carden Host Birthday Covers Concert With Katie Gavin, Audrey Hobert, & More

January 5, 2026
News

Local H Mock Stagediver Bound For The Floor

January 5, 2026
News

Judge Rejects Royel Otis Member’s Attempt To Unmask Redditors

January 4, 2026
News

San Francisco Club Bottom Of The Hill Is Closing

January 3, 2026