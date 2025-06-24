Hear A Previously Unreleased Track From Anthology Recordings’ Latest Comp Of Private Press Gems Maybe I’m Dreaming

Last month Anthology Recordings announced Maybe I’m Dreaming, the newest compilation of private press gems to follow recent ones like 2021's Still Sad and 2019's Sad About The Times. They shared the Watson Brothers Band's “Just Whistle,” and today they're back with “Let The Light Slip” by Peter Kraemer.

As usual, the songs are selected by Mikey Young (Total Control, Eddy Current Suppression Ring) and Keith Abrahamsson (Founder and Head of A&R at Anthology Recordings). The press release says the tunes were "unearthed in personal collections, deep YouTube burrows, dilapidated web archives, and the dim corners of Discogs, with many selections tied not only to intuition but to personal connection." "Let The Light Slip" is a playfully celestial jam. Kraemer sang and played saxophone in the San Francisco psychedelic rock band Sopwith Camel in the '60s, and this solo track was recorded in the '80s. Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 The Watson Brothers Band - “Just Whistle”

02 Jim Huxley - “Tessa On A Magazine”

03 Rick Penta - “My Story Changes”

04 MAK - “That's Life”

05 Palm Pizazz! - “Silent Letter”

06 Twice As Nice - “Thoughts Of You”

07 Barracuda - “Baby I Love You”

08 Elderberry Jak - “Forrest On The Mountain”

09 Dennis - “Walk With Me”

10 Jim Ware - “Green Eyed Gypsy”

11 John Lyle - “Oh My Wind”

12 Peter Kraemer - “Let The Light Slip”

13 Brian Freel - “Nightrider”

14 Michael Moore - “Holland”

15 Clete Stallbaumer - “John's Song”

16 Ronnie White - “The Jump”

17 David Owens - “Take Off Your Armour”

18 The Squad - “D.L.M.H.I.M.A.”

19 Christoph Spendel Group - “Forever”

20 Awakening - “Gotta Do Somethin / Might As Well Cultivate”

Maybe I’m Dreaming is out 8/1 via Anthology Recordings. Pre-order it here.