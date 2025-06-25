Slow Crush – “While You Dream Vividly”

Slow Crush's new album Thirst is on the way, and the Belgian shoegaze band previously previewed it with the dark earworms "Thirst" and "Cherry." Today they're offering another taste with a towering epic with the fittingly melodramatic title "While You Dream Vividly."

“We wanted to capture the sensation of being tethered to someone yet drifting weightlessly, lost in the surreal beauty of the moment,” the group explains of the song. Though it's nearly five minutes, the crashing guitars and deluge of fuzz make time stop altogether. Dive in below.

Thirst is out 8/1 on Pure Noise.