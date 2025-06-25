Skip to Content
White Reaper Announce New Album Only Slightly Empty: Hear “Honestly”

10:38 AM EDT on June 25, 2025

Since their 2023 album Asking For A Ride, White Reaper dealt with the departure of their rhythm section. But no loss can be heard on their new song "Honestly," which is the lead single from their just-announced new LP Only Slightly Empty.

“I do think a lot of this record is about me musically trying to deal with a lot of things that I was feeling but wasn’t talking about,” vocalist/guitarist Tony Esposito explains. “‘Honestly’ is sort of me making fun of myself and my issues with conflict. The verses and choruses are totally opposite messages from each other — like how sometimes you might talk big behind someone’s back but then face to face you get more reserved.”

About the exit of the rhythm section, Esposito says,“I think all of these different tensions were affecting how I was writing. Like I was trying to avoid conflict even in the music. But at some point I snapped out of it and remembered it’s supposed to be fun, so let’s just write some great songs.”

"Honestly" is very fun; the group leans into power pop with the evocative earworm, which bursts with memorable riffs and melodies. Listen below.

TRACKLIST:
01 "Coma"
02 "Blink"
03 "Honestly"
04 "Freakshow"
05 "Eraser"
06 "Blue"
07 "Pocket"
08 "Enemy John"
09 "Rubber Cement"
10 "Touch"

TOUR DATES:
10/03 - Chicago, IL @ Cobra Lounge
10/22 - New York, NY @ TV Eye
11/01 - Louisville, KY @ Whirling Tiger

Only Slightly Empty is due out 9/26 via Blue Grape Music. Pre-order it here.

Jimmy Fontaine

