Jobber Announce Debut Album Jobber To The Stars: Hear “Nightmare”

Jobber caught our attention with their 2022 debut EP Hell In A Cell, and now the band's getting ready to release their first full-length. The New York band announced Jobber To The Stars today, and the vivacious lead single "Nightmare" is out now.

About the tune, which explodes with the scrappy, raucous charm of Weezer's Pinkerton, vocalist and guitarist Kate Meizner explains:

I wrote this song back in 2021 when I wanted to quit my day job, but felt really, really stuck. Companies were doing mass layoffs, cutting benefits, and the job market was garbage, so it felt like a risk to make a move and leave. I wanted to capture that feeling of paralysis: when you know you need to let go of something terrible for you (and the world!), but the decision involves so much risk that fear keeps you rooted in place. It’s like a nightmare where you’re trying to escape from a monster that’s trying to destroy you, but your legs are cement — you just "can’t seem to run." Sonically, I was really going for a power pop feel, with the Moog, sugary melody, and groove. I think I was listening to "Waiting" by the Rentals on repeat at the time. Mike Falcone (drummer), Justin Pizzoferrato (engineer), and we had a fun time capturing that sound and playing with different flourishes like claps, "woo-hoos" or hard panned guitar textures.

The crew recorded Jobber To The Stars with Justin Pizzoferrato (Dinosaur Jr, Body/Head, Pixies) and Aron Kobayashi Ritch (Momma, Hotline TNT, Squirrel Flower). They take their blend of rock and wrestling to new levels: “In pro wrestling, a ‘jobber to the stars’ is a performer who always loses to big names, but not to total unknowns,” Meizner says. “They’re good enough to make the stars look great, but never the ones pushed to the top themselves.” "Nightmare" even comes with a music video starring wrestler "Iron" Rip Byson; watch below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Raw Is War"

02 "Nightmare"

03 "Pillman's Got A Gun"

04 "Clothesline From Hell"

05 "Jobber To The Stars Pt. I"

06 "Summerslam"

07 "Extreme Rules"

08 "GoInG InTo bUsInEsS FoR MySeLf"

09 "Million Dollar Man"

10 "HHH"

11 "Jobber To The Stars Pt. II"

Jobber To The Stars is out 08/22 via Exploding In Sound. Pre-order it here.