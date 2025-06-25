Skip to Content
Watch Taylor Swift Return To The Stage In Surprise Nashville Performance At Tight Ends & Friends Concert

9:17 AM EDT on June 25, 2025

Just think: While you've been getting down and out about the liars and dirty dirty cheats of the world, you could've been getting down to this sick beat.

Look, I'm sorry. Bigger things are happening in the world -- reasons to get excited, reasons to get up in the morning, at a time when those reasons have been in short supply. Zohran Mamdani is bigger than music today, to the point where the first Taylor Swift performance since the end of the Eras Tour feels like small potatoes. But hey! Taylor Swift just gave her first performance since the end of the Eras Tour! That's pretty fun, too!

Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce, star tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, co-founded an annual summer training camp called Tight End University, and it held a big concert at the Brooklyn Bowl Nashville on Tuesday night. The bill included country stars like Kane Brown and Chase Rice, and it also had a surprise performance from Swift herself. As People reports, Swift arrived at the show with Kelce, and then she joined Brown onstage, to general euphoric pandemonium, to sing her giant 2014 hit "Shake It Off." She told the crowd, "We would like to dedicate this to our favorite players who are going to play, and these are the tight ends."

Swift led a huge "Shake It Off" singalong, and then she thanked all the individual members of the band. It was cute. Watch some fan footage below.

https://youtube.com/watch?v=XN7GN_CNtdI

As a superhumanly rich resident of New York City, Taylor Swift's taxes are probably about to go up, but you don't see her whining about it.

Read More:

