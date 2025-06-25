Lorde Says MDMA Cured Her Stage Fright

Lorde will release her new album Virgin in just a couple of days. After streaming the album in full for fans earlier this week at Brooklyn's Baby's All Right (the same venue she name-dropped on lead single “What Was That”), she stopped by for an interview on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. She didn't perform, but she did talk about how her approach to performing has changed, thanks to help from guided MDMA therapy.

"I had truly the most horrific stage fright, really since I was like five doing community theater," Lorde said, after explaining how she's come to love going on tour these days. When Colbert asked her what helped her overcome the stage fright, she responded, "Well, it's MDMA therapy. Yeah. Truly, like, changed the game on my stage fright."

She added: “What I've heard, some of these [fears] live very deep in the body, and you hold on to it,” she said. “You hold on to a response like stage fright for reasons that no amount of talk therapy or brain use could get at. But when you bypass that and get to the body, something shifts. And that totally happened for me. I tried everything for my stage fright. I did this therapy, and then literally, I woke up the next day and I was like, 'Oh, it's over. I know it's over.'"

Lorde also just did an interview on Bella Freud's Fashion Neurosis, where she talked about her love for David Byrne, gender expression, Charli XCX, and more. See both interviews below.

Virgin is out 6/27 via Republic.