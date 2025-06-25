New Doechii & Tyler, The Creator Song “Get Right” Debuts At Paris Fashion Week Show

Newly minted superstar Doechii's past year has been a blur, so it's possible you missed "Balloon," her feature on Tyler, The Creator's Chromakopia. But that song was a highlight of the album and of Doechii's catalog so far, a jubilant and colorful 2 Live Crew-sampling ascent to the horizon line. With that in mind, it's cool that, as if heeding the "Balloon" command "DON'T STOP," the two of them already have another new song locked and loaded.

The song, titled "Get Right," was the latest track to premiere during one of Louis Vuitton's Paris Fashion Week runway shows, specifically LV's SS26 show at Place Georges-Pompidou Tuesday. Like the Clipse song that debuted at the event last year, "Get Right" was reportedly produced by Pharrell Williams, who is Louis Vuitton's creative director in addition to making music these days.

Check out footage of the song's premiere below.