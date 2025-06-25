OSEES Announce New Album Abomination Revealed At Last: Hear “Fight Simulator”

Abomination Revealed At Last. Amazing title, right? Even before you see that bugged-out cover art, it conjures images of rubbery '50s sci-fi monsters who lash out at the world because nobody understands them. It implies sympathy, but that sympathy might not be what OSEES, the prolific rock 'n' institution once known as Thee Oh Sees, have in mind. Instead, bandleader John Dwyer says that their new LP "was channeled out of the mist of atrocities swirling around the planet right now -- AI empathy, genocides, social media data collection and addiction, the alignment of tech billionaires with the fascist overlords and their armada of dogs, civilians being kidnapped by bootlicking thugs, the death of due process... the list goes on and on. It's been a long year already." It sure has, buddy. But sometimes, there is cause for celebration, and OSEES' music works for that, too.

It's been less than a year since OSEES released SORCS 80, their last LP. Just a few months ago, John Dywer also put together Chime Oblivion, his side project with Bow Wow Wow and Adam And The Ants' David Barbarossa, and they released their own album. OSEES tour constantly, and their live show is an absolute motherfucker; they'll be at Glastonbury this weekend. But Dwyer and friends don't get tired, and they'll drop Abomination Revealed At Last on us later this summer.

John Dwyer co-produced Abomination Revealed At Last with Enrique Tena Padilla and Mario Ramirez, and he mixed it with Padilla. Lead single "Fight Simulator" is a dizzy garage-psych freakout. It's played at punk speeds, but with space-rock excursions. Dwyer's lyrics get into monster mentality: "I am insufferable! And unbelievably satisfied! It's my place to tell you who is wrong! You are incorrigible! Unreliably cognizant! We are nearly finished, but for how long?" Here's what OSEES say about the new LP in a press release:

It feels like it's all lighting off. A lot of fodder in today’s world for an artist. Too easily humans forget their humanity. Forgiveness is a dead science. Empathy is viewed as a weakness by cretins. Easier to hate rather than love. Fear and greed have dug their bloody hands into everything. At least now we know who you are. We see you. We defy you. People are under duress. Recognize this abomination. Oppose the oppressor. FUCK the fascists and their enablers. Fuck the war mongers Good luck out there. ACAB.

Hell yeah. Below, check out "Fight Simulator," the Abomination Revealed At Last tracklist, and OSEES' upcoming tour dates.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Abomination"

02 "Sneaker"

03 "God's Guts"

04 "Infected Chrome"

05 "Glue"

06 "Ashes 2"

07 "Coffin Wax"

08 "Ashes 1"

09 "Fight Simulator"

10 "Protection"

11 "Glass Window"

12 "Glitter"

TOUR DATES:

6/27 - Pilton, UK @ Glastobury Festival

7/17 - Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

7/18 - Oakland, CA -@Thee Stork Club (Mosswood Meltdown Pre-Party)

7/19 - Oakland, CA @ Mosswood Meltdown

8/01 - Berlin, Germany @ Festsaal Kreuzberg

8/02 - Breelen, Germany @ Krach Am Bach Festival

8/04 - Prague, Czech Republic @ Meet Factory

8/05 - Munich, Germany @ Technikum

8/06 - Feldrich, Austria @ Poolbar Festival

8/29 - Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

9/03 - Portland, OR @ Star Theater

9/04 - Portland, OR @ Star Theater

9/05 - Seattle, WA @ Neumos

9/06 - Seattle, WA @ Neumos

9/08 - Boise, ID @ Shrine Social Club (Ballroom)

9/09 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall

9/10 - Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

9/12 - Las Vegas, NV @ 24 Oxford, Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

9/30 - Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom *

10/11 - Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom *

10/17 - Austin, TX @ Hotel Vegas

10/18 - Austin, TX @ Hotel Vegas

10/19 - Dallas, TX @ Ferris Wheelers

10/20 - Hot Springs National Park, AR @ Cedar Glades Park

10/22 - Indianapolis, IN @ Deluxe at Old National Centre

10/24 - Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

10/25 - Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

10/26 - Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

10/28 - Cleveland, OH @ The Globe Iron

10/29 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

10/30 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

11/02 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theatre

11/04 - Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

11/05 - Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

11/22 - Querétaro, Mexico @ Cervecería Hércules

11/29 - Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom *

12/19 - Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom *^

* with Brigid Dawson

^ with the Mother's Network

Abomination Revealed At Last is out 8/8 on Deathgod.