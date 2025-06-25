Skip to Content
Shaki Tavi – “Foam”

1:12 PM EDT on June 25, 2025

Shaki Tavi is the shoegaze project of Los Angeles' Leon Manson. Last month the band announced their sophomore album Minor Slip with the excellent lead single "Breaker," which we named one of the Best Songs Of The Week. Today Shaki Tavi are back with another good one called "Foam."

While "Breaker" was peppy and melodic, "Foam" sees Shaki Tavi embrace the grungier side of shoegaze with some truly gnarly guitars. Manson's sweeping vocals never get too muddled in the mix, either, and they bring in a welcome sort of goth-rock energy. Listen to "Foam" below.

Minor Slip is out 8/15 via Felte. Pre-order it here.

