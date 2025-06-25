Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

VIAL – “Creep Smoothie”

12:16 PM EDT on June 25, 2025

Madeline Elli

Last year, Minneapolis punk trio VIAL released their album burnout, and they also re-recorded the tracks from their debut Grow Up on an LP called Grow The Fuck Up. Today, they follow those records with a new one-off self-released single, and it's a ripper. "Creep Smoothie" blasts by in two supremely pissed-off minutes, and it's got some real bounce to it. In a press release, the band says that the song was "inspired by heavier punk and hardcore projects that we love right now," so they're just like me for real. Check it out below.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Stream Slut Intent’s Uproarious Debut Album Slutworld

January 5, 2026
News

Watch Winona Ryder Star In A$AP Rocky’s “Punk Rocky” Video

January 5, 2026
New Music

Storefront Church – “I’m Your Man” (Leonard Cohen Cover)

January 5, 2026
New Music

Dry Cleaning – “Joy”

January 5, 2026
New Music

Scarlet Rae – “Best Waitress (v1)”

January 5, 2026
New Music

vs self & soccer. Share Feverish New Trans-Pacific Screamo Split

January 5, 2026