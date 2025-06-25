VIAL – “Creep Smoothie”

Last year, Minneapolis punk trio VIAL released their album burnout, and they also re-recorded the tracks from their debut Grow Up on an LP called Grow The Fuck Up. Today, they follow those records with a new one-off self-released single, and it's a ripper. "Creep Smoothie" blasts by in two supremely pissed-off minutes, and it's got some real bounce to it. In a press release, the band says that the song was "inspired by heavier punk and hardcore projects that we love right now," so they're just like me for real. Check it out below.