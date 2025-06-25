Fat Joe Shares Statement About Ex-Hypeman Trying To “Extort” Him After Firing

Last week Fat Joe's former hypeman Terrance “T.A.” Dixon filed a bombshell lawsuit against the rapper with many allegations, including forcing him to perform over 4,000 sexual acts and assaulting minors. Now Fat Joe has issued a statement denying the accusations, claiming Dixon is extorting him after Fat Joe fired him.

"I've been tested the last few months - I've lost my big brother, my father, my mother and now I'm fighting against these disgusting lies. But please know I will not break and I will NEVER back down," the statement begins, continuing:

I've had individuals in my circle take my love and kindness for weakness, but how many times must we forgive them? I've had people steal from me, grow jealous of me, lie on me. Through it all, me and my family are the ones stuck dealing with the consequences of their bad decisions. If you get fired for doing something wrong, just take the L and live with it. But instead, they plot on your downfall as they watch you move on with your life. They decide to go after one of the things you value the most - your reputation. They figure they can make up the most insane stories and, if they threaten you with a lawsuit, then you'll pay and they'll feel like they finally won. Problem with your theory, I've never let anyone on the streets extort me, so how would I ever let a crooked attorney and a coward ex-hype man extort me?? I'm from the Bronx! Mr. Tyrone Blackburn attorney at law since you want the clout, we will finish you in court. The time of lawyers using their law license as a badge to extort people and destroy families with no evidence is over!! I'm not the one!! You've messed with the wrong one this time!! - Joseph "Fat Joe" Cartagena

Fat Joe launched a lawsuit against Dixon in April after Dixon accused him of being a pedophile on social media. Dixon is represented by Tyrone Blackburn, who’s the lead counsel in a Diddy case, and Fat Joe is represented by Joe Tacopina, who's defended A$AP Rocky, Donald Trump, Michael Jackson, and more. Dixon is seeking $20 million in damages. Allegations against Fat Joe in Dixon's lawsuit also include “coercive labor exploitation, financial fraud, sexual manipulation, violent intimidation, and psychological coercion.”

