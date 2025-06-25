Jonathan Richman Announces New Album Only Frozen Sky Anyway: Hear “O Guitar” & “I Was Just A Piece Of Frozen Sky Anyway”

Jonathan Richman has announced his new album Only Frozen Sky Anyway, the follow-up to 2021's Want To Visit My Inner House?. The Modern Lovers founder is sharing the lead singles “O Guitar” and "I Was Just A Piece Of Frozen Sky Anyway" today.

Only Frozen Sky Anyway, like its predecessor, was produced by Talking Heads' Jerry Harrison, who was a member of the Modern Lovers at one point and also plays keyboards on the record. Along with original tracks, there's a cover of Bee-Gees’ “Night Fever.” Hear “O Guitar” and "I Was Just A Piece Of Frozen Sky Anyway" below.

<a href="https://jonathanrichman.bandcamp.com/album/only-frozen-sky-anyway">Only Frozen Sky Anyway by Jonathan Richman</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 "I Was Just A Piece Of Frozen Sky Anyway"

02 "But We Might Try Weird Stuff"

03 "Night Fever"

04 "You Need Me Too"

05 "The Dog Star"

06 "Se Va Pa'volver"

07 "That Older Girl"

08 "Little Black Bat"

09 "O Guitar"

10 "David & Goliath"

11 "The Wavelet"

12 "I Am The Sky"

Only Frozen Sky Anyway is out 7/16 via his own Blue Arrow Records. Pre-order it here.