The Beaches – “Touch Myself”

Toronto alt-pop quartet the Beaches are about two months away from releasing their new album No Hard Feelings, and it's shaping up to be something special. Since last year, the Beaches have been steadily dropping songs that'll appear on the new LP, and all of them are heaters: "Jocelyn," "Last Girls At The Party," "Did I Say Too Much." Today, they have bestowed another one upon us.

The Beaches' new single "Touch Myself" is not a Divinyls cover, though it's sharp and catchy and polished enough that I can imagine it getting radio play back in that early-'90s Divinyls moment. Also, the Divinyls song is about jerking off, while this one is about not jerking off. In a press release, the Beaches say, "'Touch Myself' is a song about being so heartbroken you can’t even masturbate, because when you do, it just makes you think of your ex. It’s about how grief can sneak into the most private parts of your life and leave you feeling totally wrecked."

Quite frankly, this song is too good to be coming out as the fourth single from an album that still won't be out for a while. It's an absolute alt-pop banger, a fuzzy and open-hearted burst of riffs and melodies, that carries a slight Florence + The Machine feeling. Check it out below.

No Hard Feelings is out 8/29 on AWAL.