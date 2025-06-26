duendita – “piel”

Earlier this year the New York singer-songwriter duendita shared the LP a strong desire to survive, not long after releasing the EP the mind is a miracle. Today duendita is back with more new music by way of the single "piel," a track that goes a bunch of different directions in just under three minutes.

"piel" begins with what sounds like some metallic clanging echoing from a cave, before duendita's brooding voice comes in. The song then gets into some jazz-funk territory, leaning on skittering drums and a bouncy bass riff before quieting back down again. At some points, duendita's vocals are layered to the point that it almost sounds like a gospel choir. Recorded with her frequent collaborator Noah Becker, it's really vivid and interesting, and here's what duendita has to say about it in a statement:

i have to give my bandmate Noah all the flowers because piel is one of my favorite tracks we ever made. he recorded and chopped up all kinds of instruments to build this hazy, poetic world for me to write to. recorded at Baketown, a collective studio and artspace in Berlin … this is a classic Noah and cc collaboration, and we have great great memories playing this all around the world in our duo set. i actually hardly play it solo cause i always miss Noah live on bass. piel is a prime example of Noah’s unique style of playing and brilliant mind. the lyrics are inspired by my partner who i’ve been with for 100 years and counting. we go waaaaay back, just two kids who grew up on different sides of Myrtle Ave. it’s a song about feeling so safe with him and appreciating his beauty like i do nature and everything God created. my friend Brayan made the artwork, directly responding to some of the lyrics and adlibs. i’ve always loved his drawings and airbrush work, so his cover made this release extra special!

Listen to "piel" below.