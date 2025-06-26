Skip to Content
Tei Shi – “222” (Feat. Loyal Lobos)

10:55 AM EDT on June 26, 2025

The Vancouver-via-Colombia artist Tei Shi has been making intimate, idiosyncratic pop music on an independent level for well over a decade, and she has collaborated with people like Blood Orange and John Cale. Today, she teams up with Loyal Lobos, another Colombian-born artist who's currently based in Los Angeles, on a cool new single called "222."

"222" is a joyously hypnotic dance-pop jam, and it's got Tei Shi and Loyal Lobos going back and forth between English and Spanish, showing a whole lot of flirty charisma. The two of them co-wrote it with producer Noah Beresin, formerly one half of the blog-rap duo Chiddy Bang. I was not a fan of Chiddy Bang, but Beresin has done a lot of cool, interesting stuff since then, including this track. In director Gabriella Kashi's sunny "222" video, Tei Shi and Loyal Lobos rock matching one-piece swimsuits and traipse through LA. They are fun to watch. See for yourself below.

