Daffo Announce Debut Album Where The Earth Bends: Hear “Habit”

1:14 PM EDT on June 26, 2025

Zora Gamberg

Daffo is the musical alias of Los Angeles indie rock singer-songwriter Gabi Gamberg, who's shared stages with the likes of illuminati hotties and Blondshell and will be touring with Wednesday later this year. If you like those bands, then you'll probably like "Habit," the lead single to Daffo's newly-announced debut album Where The Earth Bends, which arrives in September.

Produced and mixed by Rob Schnapf, whose resume includes indie legends like Elliott Smith, Beck, and Cat Power, Where The Earth Bends is billed as a coming-of-age record that sees Gamberg confront "everything from shame and self-loathing to misplaced affection and the chaos of living with an overactive brain." "Habit," in particular, focuses on their experience with obsessive-compulsive disorder: “I wrote that song at a moment when I was having a hard time with my OCD and cyclical thinking,” Gamberg says in a press release. “It’s partly about how I tend to come to conclusions about certain situations before even allowing myself to experience them.”

"Habit" is catchy and distortion-heavy, with Gamberg seemingly critiquing themself mid-spiral: "You must know everything/ Every small consequence that knowing everything brings/ Which means that you must know better." Watch Anastasia Antonova's video for the song and see the full Where The Earth Bends tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:
01 "Get A Life"
02 "Habit"
03 "Carrot Fingers"
04 "Dagger Song"
05 "Bad Dog"
06 "Quick Fix"
07 "Absence Makes The Heart Grow"
08 "Go Fetch"
09 "When I’m In Hell"
10 "Unveiling"
11 "Sideways"
12 "Where The Earth Bends"

Where The Earth Bends is out 9/26 via Concord.

Nolan Knight

