The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

Blood Orange - "The Field"

When you're a beloved collaborator who's coming back with your first new single in a few years, it's a good idea to turn that release into an event, and Blood Orange's Dev Hynes has absolutely done that here. "The Field" is a left-of-the-dial posse cut with a lineup of boldfaced names. Hynes has the respect and the pull to layer vocals from peripheral pop auteur Caroline Polachek and alt-R&B star Daniel Caesar over a lush, fluid guitar line from the 71-year-old Durutti Column legend Vini Reilly, so that's exactly what he does. Baltimore singer Tariq Al-Sabir, who basically sings lead on "The Field," isn't as known as the other guests, but he did sing lead on the season-four theme song of The Wire, and that's not nothing. It's fun to watch a moment like this take shape -- an adventurous musical mind collecting comrades, finding interesting voices and sounds to combine, and packaging it all with a gorgeously shot video where a bunch of friends throw a bonfire party. But "The Field" is more than the sum of the names involved. It's more than the combination of sounds, too -- the fluttery guitars and the pillowy voices and the body-jacking dance beat. When the song is playing, it never feels like a stunt. Instead, these gorgeously lush sounds all interweave with one another like they've always been part of the same whole. When Dev Hynes joins them together, they cast a spell. "The Field" would be the contemplative, wonderstruck party song of the summer even if we didn't know the names of anyone involved. —Tom