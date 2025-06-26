Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

Neil Young Refuses Glastonbury Livestream After Nearly Dropping Out Over BBC’s Involvement

3:42 PM EDT on June 26, 2025

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 26: Neil Young performs onstage at Light Up the Blues 7 Concert Celebrating Autism Speaks’ 20th Anniversary at The Greek Theatre on April 26, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

|Kevin Winter/Getty Images

UPDATE: Neil Young apparently changed his mind. BBC says his Glastonbury set will stream after all.

//

The Neil Young/Glastonbury tug of war has been quite the ordeal. On New Year's Day, long before the venerable UK music festival released its 2025 lineup, Young announced he was dropping out of this year's fest due to its partnership with the BBC, which was a "corporate turn-off." Two days later, he said he would still play Glasto after all, citing "an error in the information received." The festival is finally happening this weekend, with Young and his new band the Chrome Hearts topping the bill Saturday, sandwiched between headline sets from his younger peers the 1975 (Friday) and Olivia Rodrigo (Sunday). If you were looking forward to livestreaming it, you're out of luck.

Young has opted out of livestreaming his set at the Pyramid stage Saturday night. The Telegraph shared this statement from the BBC:

On Saturday on BBC iPlayer, our Glastonbury Channel and five streams for the main stages will bring a range of live performances to audiences.

At the artist’s request, we won’t be livestreaming Neil Young’s set. Our plans, including those for our TV highlights shows and on-demand coverage, continue to be finalised right up to and during the festival.

Instead, viewers of the BBC livestream will see Charli XCX's performance at the Other Stage during Young's set. Having recently witnessed Charli in action, this is not such a bad alternative.

This isn't the first time Young has expressed reservations about the BBC's coverage of Glastonbury. In 2009, when he last headlined the fest, he wanted to restrict the network's ability to air his performance in order to preserve the "mystery" around it. The BBC ended up airing five songs from his performance on television and online.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
News

Mosswood Meltdown Announces 2026 Pre-Party With Pavement, Wednesday, & Vivian Girls

January 6, 2026
News

Jeopardy! Contestant Discusses Her Resemblance To Snail Mail

January 6, 2026
News

Governors Ball Announces 2026 Lineup

January 6, 2026
News

Jimmy Kimmel Reducing Music Performances To Twice A Week: Report

January 6, 2026
News

Watch Winona Ryder Star In A$AP Rocky’s “Punk Rocky” Video

January 5, 2026
News

Björk Calls For Greenland Independence Amid More Trump Threats

January 5, 2026