Protester Arrested Four-And-A-Half Months After Interrupting Kendrick Lamar Super Bowl Halftime Show

During Kendrick Lamar and SZA's Super Bowl Halftime Show at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans this past February, one of the dancers onstage pulled out a flag emblazoned with the words "SUDAN" and "GAZA," a statement of solidarity with oppressed people groups and a protest against genocidal war efforts in those regions. He was chased off the stage and ran around the field displaying the flag before being tackled by security. The then-unidentified performer was "banned for life" by the NFL, and at the time, local authorities were trying to figure out if they could charge the guy with a crime for exercising his First Amendment rights. It seems they finally decided to go for it.

A new statement from the Louisiana State Police identifies the protester as 41-year-old New Orleans resident Zul-Qarnain Kwame Nantambu. According to the statement, Nantambu has been charged with Resisting an Officer and Disturbing the Peace by Interruption of a Lawful Assembly. Today he surrendered himself through coordination with his attorney and was booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center.

Here is the state police's full statement:

On February 9, 2025, New Orleans hosted Super Bowl LIX in the Caesars Superdome. Soon after, Troop NOLA Troopers began investigating a disturbance that occurred during the Super Bowl halftime show. The investigation led to the arrest of 41-year-old Zul-Qarnain Kwame Nantambu of New Orleans. The preliminary investigation revealed that during the halftime performance, a performer deviated from his assigned role, retrieved a Sudanese flag bearing the message "Sudan and Free Gaza," and disrupted the halftime show by running across the field with the flag. Security and law enforcement personnel on site quickly recognized the unauthorized action and apprehended the performer after he refused to comply with their commands to stop. Through investigative means, Troopers identified the performer as Nantambu and confirmed he was hired as an extra performer during the halftime show. In coordination with the National Football League, Troopers learned that Nantambu had permission to be on the field during the performance, but did not have permission to demonstrate as he did. An arrest warrant was subsequently obtained through the Orleans Parish Criminal District Court. On June 26, 2025, Nantambu surrendered himself through coordination with his attorney and was booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center for Resisting an Officer and Disturbing the Peace by Interruption of a Lawful Assembly. This investigation remains ongoing.

This sucks.