Frank Ocean Finally Releases Channel Orange Vinyl

Frank Ocean put out his debut album Channel Orange on July 10, 2012. Nearly 13 years later, the official vinyl release is finally here.

At Ocean's Blonded storefront, a gatefold 2xLP edition of Channel Orange is now available for purchase. It features the alternate cover art seen above and is retailing for $69 (nice) plus shipping. "Please allow 4-6 weeks for fulfillment," the page reads. Buy it here if you dare, but please note that the vinyl does not include "White" featuring John Mayer.

sooo “White” (feat. John Mayer) is missing from the tracklist of the channel, ORANGE vinyl 🤔 should be track #12 pic.twitter.com/W8VZWnGRph — Frank Ocean Daily (@TeamFrankDaily) June 26, 2025

Also for sale today via Ocean's lifestyle brand HOMER: Beef Broccoli Life, which, for $75, will get you "a collection of 14 posters, with an oversized foldout in the middle" and "a collection of artwork, with photographs by Alasdair McLellan and Frank Ocean."

Lastly, Pop Crave is reporting that Frank Ocean stuns in new photo.

Frank Ocean stuns in new photo. pic.twitter.com/iZ4W0yiGn9 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 26, 2025

Remember when this guy released new music? Those were the days.