Bleary Eyed – “Easy”

The new Bleary Eyed album Easy is gonna be a good one. The Philly crew has shared lots of previews — like the eponymous EP whose four tracks will appear on the record, plus "Heaven Year" and "Susan" — and now they're back with the wonderful title track.

“My idea was to combine Choruses with prominent lyrics, with a very washed out earthly verse to conjure a feeling of insignificance while being tied to greater worldly cause,” bandleader Nathaniel Salfi explains. “The song is about one finding their higher path, after not knowing what the future holds but remaining excited and open for it.”

"Easy" is, in fact, rather easygoing, though tinged with a bittersweetness, with emotive, fuzzed-out guitars that contrast bubbly, sparkling synths, all leading to a whirlwind of a finale. Listen below.

Easy is out 7/25 on Born Losers.