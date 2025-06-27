No Joy – “Bits”

Earlier this week Auckland indie rock crew the Beths returned with the new tune "No Joy," and now Jasamine White-Gluz's project No Joy is back with the latest Bugland single "Bits." Hopefully that's not too confusing.

"This song was inspired by excerpts from a letter I wrote to the music media as a child in 1994 defending Courtney Love, urging them to leave her alone, is the spoken word heard towards the end of the song," White-Gluz explains. "The original demo was built around me blowing out my guitar distortion using the Earthquaker Devices Bit Commander guitar pedal. Thematically I wanted to capture the feeling of running through tall grass, playing hide and seek behind big trees."

The fidgety, endearing track has a worthwhile buildup to an unexpected but rewarding finale of sweeping, hazy guitars. See for yourself below.

Bugland is out 8/8 via Hand Drawn Dracula/Sonic Cathedral.