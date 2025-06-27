Rye Coalition Share First New Music In 19 Years, A Cover Of Shellac’s “Wingwalker”

Rye Coalition last released music in 2006 with the album Curses. The Jersey City post-hardcore outfit is back today to announce a new 7" called Paid In Full out next month, and the cover of Shellac’s "Wingwalker" is out now.

The 7" pays homage to two friends the bands lost in the last year: Steve Albini of Shellac and Rick Froberg of Drive Like Jehu, whose “Bullet Train To Vegas” they tackle on the B-side. All profits go to Chicago’s Letters to Santa children’s charity, which was a major project of Albini and his wife Heather Whinna. Hear Rye Coalition's rendition of "Wingwalker" below.

Paid In Full out 7/18 on Ernest Jenning Record Co. Pre-order it here.