Stephen Bishop Announces Final Album Feat. Sting, Eric Clapton, Michael McDonald, Christopher Cross, & More

Stephen Bishop has announced his 20th album THIMK, and apparently it's his last. He's making sure to go out with a bang by welcoming collaborators like Sting, Eric Clapton, Michael McDonald, Christopher Cross, and more.

The lead single "Now That I've Hit The Big Time" features Sting and Eric Clapton, who previously collaborated together on "It's Probably Me" from the Lethal Weapon 3 soundtrack. Other guests include Art Garfunkel, Jimmy Webb, Graham Nash, Dave Grusin, Kenny Loggins, David Pack, Gerry Beckley and Dewey Bunnell of America, David Benoit, and Marilyn Martin, and the record was produced by Marcus Eaton.

Bishop has recorded songs by Loggins, Garfunkel, Clapton, Webb, and Grusin ("It Might Be You" from Tootsie, one of Bishop's biggest hits) in the past. Here's what Bishop said about THIMK:

After five decades of recording music and performing, I figured it was time to close this chapter of my music career. THIMK — my 20th and final album — is a celebration of friendship, legacy, and all the people who’ve been part of this long, wonderful ride. I’ve developed a bit of arthritis in my hands over the past few years, so I wanted to give this last album everything I had while I still could. I’m proud of it — and grateful for the chance to spend my life doing what I love.

Hear "Now That I've Hit The Big Time" below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Now That I’ve Hit The Big Time"

02 "Only The Heart Within You"

03 "She’ll Always Be My Girl"

04 "In The Limelight" (Alternate Version)

05 "The Money Girl"

06 "Liz (So In Love With You)"

07 "Really Wanting You"

08 "One More Night"

09 "You Don’t Need My Love"

10 "It Might Be You" (Feat. Dave Grusin)

11 "Under The Rainbow"

12 "A Message From Stephen"

13 "Dance Off The Moon" (CD/Vinyl Exclusive)

14 "You Can Laugh At Me" (CD/Vinyl Exclusive)

THIMK is out 8/15. Pre-order it here.