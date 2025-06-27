Kurt Vile & Luke Roberts Announce New Classic Love EP Featuring A Beach House Cover

Indie rock rambler Kurt Vile seems to return with new music whenever the spirit moves him. It's been a little more than three years since Vile released (Watch My Moves), his last proper album, but he followed it with 2023's Back To Moon Beach, which he calls an EP even though it's almost an hour long. Last week, Vile shared his stage with his old War On Drugs/Violators bandmate Adam Granduciel in Los Angeles. Now, Vile, is getting ready to release a new EP with another old collaborator, the Nashville singer-songwriter Luke Roberts.

Kurt Vile and Luke Roberts first met on MySpace, and Roberts toured with Vile in 2015. A year later, Kurt Vile appeared on Luke Roberts' single "Silver Chain." Next month, Vile and Roberts will release a new five-song EP called Classic Love, which has two versions of the title track. It also ends with "Wildflower," the Beach House track that Vile also covered for SiriusXMU a couple of years ago.

Today, Vile and Roberts share the Lucky Marvel-directed video for one of those versions, a Roberts demo that the two artists finished together. It's it's a warm, easy, comfortable jam that sounds like a Kurt Vile song, even if it didn't start out that way. Here's what Vile says about it:

I always thought "classic love" was the epitome of a song that belonged on the radio. When I heard Luke and Kyle [Spence’s] recording of this (they even got Kyle's old Harvey Milk bandmate, Creston Spiers to play some on it) it just floored me: like this could be old or new, just a timeless track… I figured the best way I could help it reach the masses was to just get myself up in that track as well and move ‘er through the KV/Verve machine. I believe in Luke so much, and yeah, this song in general has been my and Kyle’s religion for some time. Luke is just a great songwriter, man. Now it can be immortalized in the canon of classic songs! The minute I heard this song, I just wanted to be involved. Love ya, Luke!

Below, check out the "classic love" video and the new EP's tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 "classic love"

02 "hit of the highlife"

03 "classic love (kv version)"

04 "slow talkers ’22"

05 "wildflower"

The Classic Love EP is out 7/25 on Verve.