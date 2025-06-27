Alex G – “June Guitar”

Last month, Alex G announced his 10th studio album Headlights, which is out July 18, with the really wonderful single "Afterlife." Today, he's returned with the album's second single "June Guitar." As the month comes to a close, seems like an appropriate time to release this bad boy.

"June Guitar" isn't as much of a ripper as "Aftermath." Instead, it chugs along softly as G sings about swinging from a rope. I think that rope might be a metaphor for being in love or trying to hang on for your life while the one you love does the same thing. "End of my rope I/ I swung so freely/ I felt my gravity/ Felt you down there swinging low with me," he sings over acoustic guitars and tender bongo taps. "Yeah you turned from me/ Felt something slipping/ Some fabric ripping/ Want you down here swinging low with me."

Whatever the case, "June Guitar" seems like the perfect song to blast in the car down while driving through a forest preserve lost in thought. There's a killer accordion solo. In the accompanying video, friends hold hands and circle Alex G as he grins with that gorgeous instrument. Not many things in this world better than a killer accordion solo encircled by pals!

Check out Zev Magasis' "June Guitar" video along with Alex G's tour dates below.

TOUR DATES:

09/10 - Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

09/11 - Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

09/13 - Cleveland, OH @ The Agora

09/14 - Toronto, ON @ HISTORY

09/15 - Toronto, ON @ HISTORY

09/17 - Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed

09/18 - St Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

09/20 - Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

09/23 - Oakland, CA @ The Fox Theater

09/24 - Oakland, CA @ The Fox Theater

09/26 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre

09/27 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre

09/28 - Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

09/30 - Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

10/01 - Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

10/03 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

10/04 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

10/06 - Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

10/07 - Washington, DC @ The Anthem

10/08 - New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

10/09 - Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

10/11 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

10/12 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

11/05 - Berlin, Germany @ Huxley’s Neue West

11/06 - Cologne, Germany @ Die Kantine

11/07 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso

11/08 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso

11/10 - Brussels, Belgium @ Ancienne Belgique

11/12 - Paris, France @ La Cigale

11/14 - London, England @ Eventim Apollo

11/15 - Manchester, England @ Manchester Academy

11/17 - Glasgow, Scotland @ Barrowland Ballroom

11/18 - Dublin, Ireland @ Vicar Street

11/19 - Dublin, Ireland @ Vicar Street

Headlights is out 7/18 via RCA.