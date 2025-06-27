Alex G – “June Guitar”

Last month, Alex G announced his 10th studio album Headlights, which is out July 18, with the really wonderful single "Afterlife." Today, he's returned with the album's second single "June Guitar." As the month comes to a close, seems like an appropriate time to release this bad boy.
"June Guitar" isn't as much of a ripper as "Aftermath." Instead, it chugs along softly as G sings about swinging from a rope. I think that rope might be a metaphor for being in love or trying to hang on for your life while the one you love does the same thing. "End of my rope I/ I swung so freely/ I felt my gravity/ Felt you down there swinging low with me," he sings over acoustic guitars and tender bongo taps. "Yeah you turned from me/ Felt something slipping/ Some fabric ripping/ Want you down here swinging low with me."
Whatever the case, "June Guitar" seems like the perfect song to blast in the car down while driving through a forest preserve lost in thought. There's a killer accordion solo. In the accompanying video, friends hold hands and circle Alex G as he grins with that gorgeous instrument. Not many things in this world better than a killer accordion solo encircled by pals!
Check out Zev Magasis' "June Guitar" video along with Alex G's tour dates below.
TOUR DATES:
09/10 - Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
09/11 - Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
09/13 - Cleveland, OH @ The Agora
09/14 - Toronto, ON @ HISTORY
09/15 - Toronto, ON @ HISTORY
09/17 - Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed
09/18 - St Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
09/20 - Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
09/23 - Oakland, CA @ The Fox Theater
09/24 - Oakland, CA @ The Fox Theater
09/26 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre
09/27 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre
09/28 - Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre
09/30 - Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
10/01 - Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
10/03 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
10/04 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
10/06 - Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
10/07 - Washington, DC @ The Anthem
10/08 - New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
10/09 - Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
10/11 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
10/12 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
11/05 - Berlin, Germany @ Huxley’s Neue West
11/06 - Cologne, Germany @ Die Kantine
11/07 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso
11/08 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso
11/10 - Brussels, Belgium @ Ancienne Belgique
11/12 - Paris, France @ La Cigale
11/14 - London, England @ Eventim Apollo
11/15 - Manchester, England @ Manchester Academy
11/17 - Glasgow, Scotland @ Barrowland Ballroom
11/18 - Dublin, Ireland @ Vicar Street
11/19 - Dublin, Ireland @ Vicar Street
Headlights is out 7/18 via RCA.