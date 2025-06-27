Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

Kacy Hill Shades Lorde-Producer Ex In Viral TikTok

2:14 PM EDT on June 27, 2025

It wouldn't be a Lorde album release without all the glamor and the trauma and the fucking melodrama. Today, Lorde released her new album Virgin and then performed the entire thing in a surprise Glastonbury set. It's a great record. Lorde recorded it with a bunch of collaborators, but the main one is Jim-E Stack, a producer who has done a ton of work with people like Bon Iver, Dominic Fike, and Empress Of. Lorde and Stack are rumored to be a couple now, and Stack's ex has something to say about it.

As Vulture points out, Jim-E Stack used to be in a long-term relationship with Kacy Hill, the Arizona-born singer-songwriter best-known for singing the hook on Travis Scott's 2015 single "90210." Hill made a lot of music with Stack, starting with her 2020 album Is It Selfish If We Talk About Me Again. Last year, Hill released her album Bug, and Stack co-produced her Nourished By Time duet "My Day Off." This year, Hill co-wrote and sang on "Short Story," a Bon Iver song that Stack also worked on. But Hill and Stack evidently aren't together anymore.

Yesterday, Kacy Hill posted a Tiktok set to the part from Lorde's single "Man Of The Year" where she sings, "Let's hear it for the man of the year." In the video, Hill smiles, side-eyes, and claps sarcastically while this text appears onscreen: "let's hear it for the man who ended a 6.5 year relationship while making a girl's album and then started dating her." In the caption, Hill writes, "getting out of that was the biggest blessing of my life but also u guys teed this one up for me too well not to do this. 🙏 thank gawwwwd ill never accept crumbs from a man ever again." That's a pretty unambiguous message! Vulture connects her comments to "Current Affairs," the new Lorde cut about an illicit affair.

@kacyhilll

getting out of that was the biggest blessing of my life but also u guys teed this one up for me too well not to do this. ? thank gawwwwd ill never accept crumbs from a man ever again #manoftheyear #relationships

♬ Man Of The Year - Lorde

Suddenly, I am much more interested in the next Kacy Hill album.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
News

Bruno Mars Announces New Album The Romantic

January 7, 2026
News

Geese Making Inevitable SNL Debut This Month

January 7, 2026
News

Foo Fighters’ Pat Smear Breaks Foot In Gardening Accident, Will Not Perform On Throne

January 7, 2026
News

Music-Playing Lollipop Debuts At CES

January 7, 2026
News

Gladie Announce New Album No Need To Be Lonely Produced By Jeff Rosenstock: Hear “Future Spring”

January 7, 2026
News

María Zardoya’s Not For Radio Covers Radiohead At First-Ever Show

January 7, 2026