Kacy Hill Shades Lorde-Producer Ex In Viral TikTok

It wouldn't be a Lorde album release without all the glamor and the trauma and the fucking melodrama. Today, Lorde released her new album Virgin and then performed the entire thing in a surprise Glastonbury set. It's a great record. Lorde recorded it with a bunch of collaborators, but the main one is Jim-E Stack, a producer who has done a ton of work with people like Bon Iver, Dominic Fike, and Empress Of. Lorde and Stack are rumored to be a couple now, and Stack's ex has something to say about it.

As Vulture points out, Jim-E Stack used to be in a long-term relationship with Kacy Hill, the Arizona-born singer-songwriter best-known for singing the hook on Travis Scott's 2015 single "90210." Hill made a lot of music with Stack, starting with her 2020 album Is It Selfish If We Talk About Me Again. Last year, Hill released her album Bug, and Stack co-produced her Nourished By Time duet "My Day Off." This year, Hill co-wrote and sang on "Short Story," a Bon Iver song that Stack also worked on. But Hill and Stack evidently aren't together anymore.

Yesterday, Kacy Hill posted a Tiktok set to the part from Lorde's single "Man Of The Year" where she sings, "Let's hear it for the man of the year." In the video, Hill smiles, side-eyes, and claps sarcastically while this text appears onscreen: "let's hear it for the man who ended a 6.5 year relationship while making a girl's album and then started dating her." In the caption, Hill writes, "getting out of that was the biggest blessing of my life but also u guys teed this one up for me too well not to do this. 🙏 thank gawwwwd ill never accept crumbs from a man ever again." That's a pretty unambiguous message! Vulture connects her comments to "Current Affairs," the new Lorde cut about an illicit affair.

@kacyhilll getting out of that was the biggest blessing of my life but also u guys teed this one up for me too well not to do this. ? thank gawwwwd ill never accept crumbs from a man ever again #manoftheyear #relationships ♬ Man Of The Year - Lorde

Suddenly, I am much more interested in the next Kacy Hill album.