Lewis And Peter Capaldi Make Surprise Appearances At Glastonbury

Are we in the midst of a Capaldi Summer?

There have been persistent rumors lately that Lewis Capaldi, a one-hit wonder in the US but a self-effacing superstar in the UK, would make a surprise return to the stage this weekend at Glastonbury, the biggest event of the UK summer festival season. The Scottish singer's career has been on a medical hiatus since 2023 as he's dealt with complications from his Tourette syndrome. But after releasing new single "Survive" today, he did indeed emerge on the Pyramid Stage at Worthy Farm to perform an unannounced 35-minute set. "It’s so good to be back," he told the crowd. "I’m not going to say much up here today, because if I do, I think I will probably start crying."

Capaldi's second cousin is the beloved Scottish character actor Peter Capaldi. Peter appeared in the video for Lewis' one big US hit, "Someone You Loved," playing a widower whose late wife donates her heart to a young mother in need of a transplant. As it happens, Peter was on the scene at Glastonbury today too. He walked onstage during fellow Scots Franz Ferdinand's set while they performed their signature hit "Take Me Out," looking debonair as usual.

In other Franz Ferdinand news, they just released a new version of "Build It Up" from their recent album The Human Fear featuring none other than Johnny Marr. You can hear that track plus Lewis Capaldi's "Survive" below, where you'll also find footage of the Capaldi family's big Glasto Friday.